Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miraculous! 7 Months Old Baby Girl Born Without V3gina, Received a V3gina Through Prophetic Channel TV

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments

An unnamed 7-month old baby in Malawi who was born without a v2gina  has received a ‘divine one’ through a prophetic TV Channel.miraculous-7-months-old-baby-girl-born-without-v3gina-received-a-v3gina-through-prophetic-2

 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The miracle was purportedly performed while the mother of the baby was watching a live telecast of the popular Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.miraculous-7-months-old-baby-girl-born-without-v3gina-received-a-v3gina-through-prophetic-1

Watch the video of the testimony of the baby’s mother in church below;

The post Miraculous! 7 Months Old Baby Girl Born Without V3gina, Received a V3gina Through Prophetic Channel TV appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.