Miraculous! 7 Months Old Baby Girl Born Without V3gina, Received a V3gina Through Prophetic Channel TV
An unnamed 7-month old baby in Malawi who was born without a v2gina has received a ‘divine one’ through a prophetic TV Channel.
The miracle was purportedly performed while the mother of the baby was watching a live telecast of the popular Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
Watch the video of the testimony of the baby’s mother in church below;
