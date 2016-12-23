Pages Navigation Menu

Miss Nigeria begins “Green-Girl” Project – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Miss Nigeria begins “Green-Girl'' Project
Vanguard
The new Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has commenced work on the “Green-Girl'' Project, a Miss Nigeria Initiative, preparatory to representing the country at the Miss Intercontinental pageant next year, the organisers have said. Newly crowned 40th Miss …
Chioma Obiadi Emerges Miss Nigeria 2016The Tide

