Miss Nigeria begins “Green-Girl” Project – Vanguard

Miss Nigeria begins “Green-Girl'' Project
The new Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has commenced work on the “Green-Girl'' Project, a Miss Nigeria Initiative, preparatory to representing the country at the Miss Intercontinental pageant next year, the organisers have said. Newly crowned 40th Miss …
