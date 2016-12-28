Missing UNIOSUN Student Found Dead

A 400 Level student of Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola who has been missing in the last couple of days has been found dead as police detectives are making frantic efforts to unravel circumstances surrounding her death. According to Daily Trust, Rofiat who was studying Science Education at the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of …

