Mkhitaryan’s Scorpion Kick Is The Best Goal He Has Ever Scored

United midfielder, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an acrobatic effort against Sunderland and he has described it as the best goal of his career.

The former Dortmund man came on in the second half to score United’s third goal in the 3-1 win over Sunderland.

However, the goal should have been ruled for offside, but it is still the Armenia’s best goal ever.

“That was the best goal I’ve ever scored,” Mkhitaryan told MUTV.

“I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

“I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it.

“As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded.”

Mkhitaryan made his return from an ankle injury and said he was ready for more game time, with United’s next outing a clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“I don’t have anything of concern from a past injury so I’m happy to be back and I’m happy to be back to help the team,” he said.

“I will try to do my best for the next game. It’s very important that we’re in good shape and to keep going like this.”

