Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM: Abuja Pastor, Bishop Fireman organizes prayers for victims [PHOTO]

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

popular-abuja-pastor-organises-prayer-sessions-for-mmm-victims-photo-213x300

Following the alleged crash of online ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, otherwise known as ‘MMM’ in Nigeria, an Abuja-based pastor, Bishop Fireman Dapada of the Mole Moba Motungbapada Ministry, has organised a prayer session for ’embattled’ participants. The Bishop tagged the session “Mavrodi Return My Money”, in a trending banner on social media. The MMM […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

MMM: Abuja Pastor, Bishop Fireman organizes prayers for victims [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.