MMM: Abuja Pastor, Bishop Fireman organizes prayers for victims [PHOTO]
Following the alleged crash of online ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, otherwise known as ‘MMM’ in Nigeria, an Abuja-based pastor, Bishop Fireman Dapada of the Mole Moba Motungbapada Ministry, has organised a prayer session for ’embattled’ participants. The Bishop tagged the session “Mavrodi Return My Money”, in a trending banner on social media. The MMM […]
MMM: Abuja Pastor, Bishop Fireman organizes prayers for victims [PHOTO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG