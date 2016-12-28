Pages Navigation Menu

MMM Nigeria: I’m not the owner, founder – Pastor Ernest Mbanefo

Dec 28, 2016

A self-styled Nigerian pastor, Ernest Chigozie Mbanefo has denied reports that he owns the popular Ponzi money doubling scheme, MMM Nigeria. Recall that the media was recently awash with reports claiming that he is behind the Ponzi money doubling scheme. Reacting to the report, Mbanefo insisted that he was an “Ordinary Participant like the over […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

