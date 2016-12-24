MMM Participant Dupes Match, Victim Cries Out
A social media user and participant of the MMM online financial scheme which is suspected to have crashed has cried out after the person she was matched with to provide help for duped her. The social media user took to her page on Facebook to expose the fraudulent match whom she said is a student…
The post MMM Participant Dupes Match, Victim Cries Out appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG