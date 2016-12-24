Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM Participant Dupes Match, Victim Cries Out

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in MMM Nigeria | 0 comments

A social media user and participant of the MMM online financial scheme which is suspected to have crashed has cried out after the person she was matched with to provide help for duped her. The social media user took to her page on Facebook to expose the fraudulent match whom she said is a student…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post MMM Participant Dupes Match, Victim Cries Out appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.