How MMM West Africa works – An Insider writes

MMM West Africa is not a bank, MMM West Africa does not collect your money, MMM West Africa is not an online business, HYIP, investment or MLM program. MMM West Africa is a community where people help each other. MMM West Africa gives you a technical platform which helps millions of participants worldwide to connect those who need help to those who are ready to Provide help, for free.

All transferred funds to another participant as your help is given by your own good will to another person, absolutely gratis. If you are completely confident and certain in your actions and have made up your mind to participate, we kindly ask you to study carefully all the warnings and instructions first. In case of any matter regarding the topic, Their online consultants are ready to help and answer all of your questions.

MMM West Africa uses West African currencies. But, it is strictly Naira for now in Nigeria until other countries are fully integrated through bitcoin one year from now.

In MMM West Africa, you don’t have to make contracts or pledge your property. In MMM West Africa, there are no lenders and no debtors. Everything is very simple:

one participant asks for help another one provides.

The only thing that MMM West Africa demands from its participants is to be honest and kind to each other. You ask for financial help when you need it,

you give financial help when you are asked to do it.

How MMM West Africa Works:

Minimum N1000 and maximum N2,000,000

Growth:

Daily 1.66% for 30 Days ( 25 days locking period )

Growth starts from the time of commitment

Links:

You will receive 100% link after 15 days



Speed Bonus:

Fulfill your Provide link within 12 Hour & Get 10% Speed Bonus.

Fulfill your Provide link within 24 Hour & Get 5% Speed Bonus

Types of Income:

Referral Bonus: Referral Bonus = 10%

Facebook task Bonus: Earn 0.3% daily on PH value as facebook Task bonus

S/No. Level Income %

1 1st Level for Manager and Above 5%

2 2nd Level for 50 Manager and Above 3%

3 3rd Level for 100 Manager 1%

Terms and Conditions:

You should complete 50 Direct confirm id for Manager Panel (AMP)

Participants will register here with only 1 mobile number, 1 email and 1 account ID.

For registration, your email and mobile number verification is compulsory. Kindly provide valid email & mobile no.

Your Mavro will start growing from the moment you make commitment.

Managers will get storage fund according to his/her work.

Managers will be able to withdraw bonuses equivalent to the help provided.

Total time of 48hrs will be given to provide help.

After non-fulfillment of commitment, your ID will be blocked 24hrs after the expiration of the first 48hrs given.

Mavro growth is daily.

After Withdrawal you are expected to make commitment within the next 48hrs.

One Withdrawal Complete Then Other Withdrawal.

Don’t do Fake Activity otherwise your id will be blocked.

Attention!

Yes, it is possible to Earn 50% per month 10% Bonus & Extra Leaders Credit Options here. here, but this is not a HYIP!

This is a community of ordinary people, selflessly helping each other, a kind of the Global Fund of mutual aid. This is the first sprout of something new in the modern soulless and ruthless world of greed and hard cash.

The goal here is not the money. The goal is to destroy the world’s unjust financial system. Financial Apocalypse! Before you join, be sure to be acquainted with our ideology!

Written by Andino Timi of Timihax

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

