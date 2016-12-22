Pages Navigation Menu

Momoh vows to revive Principals Cup – Vanguard

Momoh vows to revive Principals Cup
Frank Momoh, the President of FROT Group, has once again reiterated his determination to change the face of football in Edo State. Mr Momoh made the promise during the 2016 Football Awards Nite held in Benin City last week. Momoh who was bestowed …
