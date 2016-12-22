Momoh vows to revive Principals Cup

Frank Momoh, the President of FROT Group, has once again reiterated his determination to change the face of football in Edo State.

Mr Momoh made the promise during the 2016 Football Awards Nite held in Benin City last week. Momoh who was bestowed with the Outstanding Football Personality of the Year Award, says the award will trigger him to to more for football development in the state.

“ I am happy to be recognised and decorated with this award by the Edo State FA. This award will spur me to do more for football in the state.

“ I think we all need to go to the grassroots to fish out the raw talents if we must return Edo State to the hub of sports in Nigeria. I grew up in Benin City and I call still recall the number of football competitions we used to have in those days.

“ The Principal Cup was one of them, and I am happy to inform all gathered here tonight that the Principal Cup will back to State next year.

“We will be working closely with Edo FA in this project. The Football Association deserves all the support because the present Board led by Frank Ilaboya has shown commitment and determination to bring the missing elements in football administration back.”

An elated Frank Ilaboya was quick to appreciate Mr Momoh for this. “ Once again, on behalf of Edo FA board, I want to thank Frank Momoh for coming to support us in our activities. Remember his company, the FROT Group, single handedly sponsored our Federation Cup & the newly introduced Champion of Champion tournament for teams in the South South Zone this year.

“With the Principal Cup coming on board next year, our dream of bringing the vibes to Edo StateFootball is becoming a reality.”

The post Momoh vows to revive Principals Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

