Money Laundering: Court Freezes Patience Jonathan’s Multiple Accounts

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan. The accounts, opened in the names of companies and an individual, had a cumulative balance of N7,418,829,290.94 (N7.4bn) and $429,381.87. The court presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun made the freezing order following an …

