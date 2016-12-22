Monte dei Paschi Troubles May Further Strengthen Demand for Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency community is elated to see the price of Bitcoin hit the roof. But the scene isn’t so rosy for many Italian investors who decided to trust the country’s fiat economy and invest in one of the country’s leading banking institutions— Monte dei Paschi. Italy has been going through a rough patch since the … Continue reading Monte dei Paschi Troubles May Further Strengthen Demand for Bitcoin
The post Monte dei Paschi Troubles May Further Strengthen Demand for Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG