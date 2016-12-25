Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Montie 3 Saga My ‘Lowest Low’ Of 2016 – Sefa Kayi – Peace FM Online

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Montie 3 Saga My 'Lowest Low' Of 2016 – Sefa Kayi
Peace FM Online
The “entire saga” of the Montie Three reflected the extent to which radio had been “trivialised” and the depths to which journalistic standards had fallen in the country, renowned broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has said. For him, the decision to grant
Montie saga was my lowest low in 2016- Kwame Sefa KayiYEN.COM.GH
Reflecting on 2016 Sefa Kayi: Montie 3 saga my 'lowest low' of 2016Pulse.com.gh

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.