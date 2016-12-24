Mopol kills colleague, student in Zaria following disagreement



A mobile policeman attached to Zenith Bank, Zaria yesterday killed his colleague attached to the same bank, following disagreement over monthly stipends being given them by the bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the quarrel between the policemen, Mathew Joshua, a corporal, and Aliyu Kamilu, a sergeant, ensued when it was discovered that Kamilu had been short-changing the corporal.

When Joshua confronted Kamilu on the issue, they started shouting at each other.

An eyewitness told NAN: “The corporal, who was holding on to his rifle, shot the sergeant in the stomach.

“After shooting Kamilu, Joshua started shouting and shooting sporadically, which eventually led to the killing of a university student.”

The eyewitness said four customers of the bank also sustained bullet wounds.

“When the report of the incident reached their command in Zaria, a team of policemen was immediately mobilised to the area.

“The policemen met their colleague with two rifles. They had no option than to systematically take position.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

