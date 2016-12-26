More Encomiums For Army Over Fall Of Sambisa Forest

The victory of the Nigerian Army over the Boko Haram terrorists have continued to receive commendations from Nigerians at home and abroad. The Nigerians In Diaspora Monitoring Group(NDMG) United Kingdom Chapter is the latest to shower encomiums on the troops.

The group in a statement by its UK Co-ordinator, Engr. AdekaaOnyilo said it is remarkable that troops successfully cleared out Sambisa Forest in spite of the concerted and coordinated onslaught by Boko Haram sponsors that consistently placed obstacles before the army as an institution and its leadership as individuals.

He urged the federal government to speed up the rebuilding and reconstruction efforts in the areas affected by Boko Haram’s acts of terror so that members of re-established communities can contribute to preventing remnants of the fighters from regrouping using some sort of community policing and intelligence sharing.

He said, “NDMG totally aligns with President MuhammaduBuhari and echo his directive to the Army as we ask that there should be no let in the pursuit of fleeing terrorists who must be chased down like the common criminals that they are, apprehended and made to answer for their crimes. Beyond the fleeing fighters, attention must also be given to the intellectual, financial and propaganda wings of the terror group so that the possibility of resurgence is completely ruled out.

“To Nigerians, we appeal that sectarian, religious, political, ethnic and regional differences should be shelved and citizens unite to scrape out the last of this evil from our fatherland.”

Onyilo said the victory of the army over the insurgents didn’t come as a surprise as the army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TukurBuratai has shown improved professionalism and commitment to service.

He said Nigerians in the Diaspora are happy to learn that the Nigerian Army has cleared out ‘Camp Zero’, Boko Haram terror group’s last hideout in the dreaded Sambisa Forest bringing an end to the terror plots hatched from that location.

the news of the defeat of the terrorists

He said, “We laud the Nigerian Army for achieving this feat in tandem with the assurances given earlier and we acknowledge the fact that we were not surprised as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TukurBuratai had declared December as a month of decision. He had given the marching order for troops to finish off the terrorist group this month.

“This pronouncement by the COAS has spurred the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to embark on Operation Rescue Finale and recording this landmark success that has seen the last of the terrorists holed up in that forest fleeing their camps, the liberation of Sambisa Forest and numerous terrorists giving up their arms for peace.”

