More photos from Emir of Kano’s daughter’s wedding festivities – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
More photos from Emir of Kano's daughter's wedding festivities
NAIJ.COM
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi's daughter Siddika Sanusi is getting married on December 23. She is to marry Malam Abubakar Umar. Emir of Kano. Malam Abubakar and Siddika Sanusi. WANT MORE? NAIJ.com Wedding app for android to get the …
Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddika Sanusi's wedding holds today, Friday, December 23, 2016.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG