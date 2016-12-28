Pages Navigation Menu

More than N5trillion govt projects abandoned nationwide – Tajuddeen

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

A member of the House of Representatives, from Zaria Federal Constituency, Dr Abbas Tajuddeen, said on Wednesday that more than N5 trillion government projects were abandoned across Nigeria. The lawmaker made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Zaria, Kaduna State. Tajuddeen expressed “deep worry” over the situation and added that the country was […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

