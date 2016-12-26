Morning Teaser: ‘I caught my wife in bed with my Europe-based brother’

Anayo is in a foul mood at the moment after he caught his wife having sex with his brother on his matrimonial bed bed few days to Christmas.

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Anayo, a 38-year-old man. I have been married for six years with two children but as I write this, I am very sure the end of the marriage has come.

I know what I am going to share with your readers may seem far-fetched and someone out of this world. In fact, if it had not happened to me, I am sure I would dismiss it if anyone told me about it but since it happened to me, I now know that there is nothing new under the sun, just as the bible said.

This thing that has torn my world apart is that I caught my wife, Ndidi, red handed having sex with my Ebuka, my own step-brother on my own matrimonial bed.

My mother is the most senior wife of my late father’s three wives and I have 15 step-brothers and sisters and Ebuka happened to be the one closest to me and was living with me before he traveled to Asia in search of greener pastures.

Ebuka was learning a trade with one of our town’s man when he stole the man’s money and traveled out and I had to pay the man the money after he had me arrested and locked up for several days.

Ebuka did not get in touch with anyone in the family until two years later when he called to say he has been in Indonesia and begged for my forgiveness, promising to return the money I paid to his oga.

We kept in touch off and on as Ebuka would go off the radar for many months only to come up with different stories from a new location. I knew he must have been into some fraudulent activities like drug trafficking or Internet fraud but no one could tell what it was.

After living that sort of itinerant life for over 10 years, Ebuka suddenly called that he was coming into the country for the Christmas. As much as I was happy that he was coming back after so long a time, I also sensed he must be in some trouble or the other because he sounded so frantic when he called.

Ebuka came into the country on November 28, and I was at the airport to receive him and took him straight to my house where I introduced him to Ndidi who seemed pleased to see him.

Right from the first day Ebuka came in, he and my wife struck a friendship as if they had known each other for many years. They went out together, ate together and spent time watching movies together.

I was happy that Ndidi and Ebuka were close because she had issues with some of my family members. But little did I know that I was celebrating too soon.

The day I caught them in the act, I had gone to our town’s union meeting where we were to deliberate our end of the year party but the meeting ended in chaos as everyone got mad at every other person and we all had to leave.

I was not expected back on before 8 pm but at 6 pm, I was already on my way home. When I got home, there was no one in the sitting room and I thought Ndidi and Ebuka had gone out. I decided to go to our bedroom and take a nap.

I was walking towards the room when I heard the distinct sound of a couple in the act of having sex. I stood frozen on the spot, the blood in me almost drying up. I did not know what to think but unconsciously, I walked to the room and turned the door knob, praying that my suspicion should not be what I thought it was.

But alas, it was true. My wife and my own brother were stark naked on our matrimonial bed, having sex. I must have screamed and passed out because I woke up in a private hospital close to my house.

I have since sent the two of them packing from my house but family members, friends, and even fellow church members have been begging me to forgive my wife for the sake of the children but how can I ever live with her after what I saw?

Anayo.”

Dear readers, having gone through Anayo’s painful story on Morning Teaser today, we want you to kindly tell him what he should do in this situation.

