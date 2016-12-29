Morning Teaser: ‘My pregnant mistress is bent on scattering my home’

Efetobore did not know what he was getting into when he decided to cheat on his wife, Omo, with Ebiuwa. Now the mistress is pregnant and insists on his marrying her.

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Efetobore, a 40-year-old man living with my family in Lagos. I have been married for eight years now with two children but I am afraid that my marriage is on the verge of collapse .

I am not proud to say that I practically caused the present problems for myself due to my indiscretion and I am sure that my wife, Omo, will surely leave me if she finds out what I have done or when the impending disaster is made known.

The problem I am facing now is that my pregnant girlfriend, Ebiuwa, has vowed to storm my home and cause trouble for me if I failed to make her my second wife.

I met Ebiuwa early last year when I traveled to Benin on a business trip. I was introduced to her by my friend who hosted me in his house and what I had in mind was just a one-night stand but as I soon realized, Ebi wanted a relationship and even when I told her I was married, she said she did not mind.

After I left Benin, we still communicated and she would come to Lagos where I would lodge her in a hotel and tell my wife I was traveling for an assignment.

I would say I was infatuated with Ebi especially when it came to sex because she knew how to handle a man, not knowing that I was heading for destruction.

But the cast was lifted off my eyes when she told me in August that had taken in and would keep the pregnancy. I tried to talk her into aborting the baby but she would never hear of it.

She made it clear that nothing on earth would make her terminate the pregnancy and that I must come and see her parents to let them know I am the one responsible for it.

Since then, I have pleaded with her, cajoled her, offered her money and even threatened her but she has refused to budge.

I did not know how she got to know my uncle who lives in the village and went there with her elder brothers to inform them that I had gotten her pregnant and wanted her to abort the baby.

My uncle called me and warned that abortion is a taboo in our family and that if Ebi tries to terminate the pregnancy, she would die and her blood will be on my head.

Now she has vowed to move into my house in January and that is what I have been dreading because I know Omo for who she is. She would not hesitate to leave me and that would be devastating.

See what I have allowed my sex urge to lead me into?

I am really confused with a few days left to the end of this year.

Efe.”

Dear readers, Efe is in a serious dilemma and on Morning Teaser today, we would want you to advise him on what to do in this precarious situation.

