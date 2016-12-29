Moshood Abiola Polytechnic : Governor Amosun Seeks Law To Upgrade Polytechnic To University of Technology.

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun has asked for legal backing to upgrade the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to a University of Technology. Amosun made this known in a letter sent to the Ogun State House of Assembly and read during plenary by the Speaker, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, on Thursday The letter dated Dec. 28, read: “Bill for a …

The post Moshood Abiola Polytechnic : Governor Amosun Seeks Law To Upgrade Polytechnic To University of Technology. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

