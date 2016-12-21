Pages Navigation Menu

MOSOP calls for end of hostilities in Ogoni communities

Posted on Dec 21, 2016

ogonis

Ahead of the expected commencement of the full implementation of the Ogoni cleanup project, the leading and apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people, Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has vehemently condemned the upsurge in hostilities in Ogoni communities, calling for an immediate end to conflicts in the area. A statement by […]

