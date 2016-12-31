Most daring Nollywood birthday expressions of 2016

By Ayo Onikoyi

From couple of years down the line Nollywood divas have redefined how they celebrate their birthdays. And the simple way they do it, is to hit the studios for some seducing photos to commemorate the day. They call it pre-birthday photos just as there are pre-wedding ones these days.

In June of 2016 Potpourri published a piece on this trend titled ‘How Nollywood birthdays are turning into sensual displays” and it was greeted with applause, not only from the readers but also from the stars.

But between June of last year and now, a whole lot more have gone down and we bring it to you to make your new year begin on a warm note.

Onyii Alex all sexy in swanky swimsuit

Nollywood actress Onyii Alex celebrated her birthday on February 27, and to mark it she released new sexy photos with several goodwill messages to her fans.

Mercy Macjoe in topless tease

Beautiful Mercy Macjoe has an infectious air about her and she turned it on when she celebrated her birthday on June 20, 2016. Mercy didn’t go all the but her topless tease was just enough to remind us she’s got the goods.

Nancy Iheme’s see-through trick

Nancy Iheme is just coming to her own in the industry, and with her birthday killer photos it seems the girl who calls herelf ‘Paragon of Beauty’ has crashed her way into the big league.

Etiko Destiny packs a butt punch

Etiko Destiny has established herself as an actress with enormous talent, just as she has told us many times over that her smashing figure is of big deal to her. In 2015, she did the bikini thing and followed suit in 2016 with a slit gown, showing her down-under cleavage. She celebrated her birthday August 11, 2016.

Evia Simon leaves no stone unturned with butt again

via Simon has made a name for herself in the movie industry, as much for talent as her legendary humongous butt which has won her popular acclaim from many quarters. On August 22, she celebrated her birthday and it was all seduction galore again.

Yvonne Jegede does the African Queen again

She became real popular after appearing in the 2face Idibia’s hit ‘African Queen’ and has since been on a cool cruise to success. Yvonne celebrated her birthday August 24, 2016 with some alluring photos that show, she has a thing, for everything African

Luscious party time for Inem Peter

If there is a Nollywood actress who loves to party, that must be Inem Peter. Inem celebrated her birthday October 29, 2016 and left it almost blank with gin and juice, until next day when she went partying and laying everything on the line.

Peggy Onah in bikini takes all

When Peggy celebrated her birthday on August 6, 2016, she released some pictures, he herself must have felt was a bit on the bender. “Growth means change and change involves risk, stepping from the known to the unknown”, she captioned the pictures posted.

Chelsea Eze takes the plunge

Known for her role in popular series, Tinsel and recent Nollywood movies, beautiful Chelsea Eze decided to flaunt her skin in all its radiance to mark her birthday today. She was perhaps, the boldest of them all.

Sarafina Amaechi in covert boobs mission

Sarafa Amaechi has been touted as the actress with the biggest boobs in Nollywood after she went in a boobs competition with Cossy Orjiakor in the movie Ara Sarafina. But Sarafina once told Potpourri she doesn’t like flaunting her boobs but the boobs get in the way oftentimes. She celebrated her birthday December 31, 2016 and what happened? The boobs got in the way again.

The post Most daring Nollywood birthday expressions of 2016 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

