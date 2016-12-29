Mother of ex-FIRS boss, shot by armed robbers, to be buried January

Mrs. Omoigui passed on last month following complications from multiple gunshot injuries from an armed robbery attack.

The post Mother of ex-FIRS boss, shot by armed robbers, to be buried January appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

