Mother of ex-FIRS boss, shot by armed robbers, to be buried January
Mrs. Omoigui passed on last month following complications from multiple gunshot injuries from an armed robbery attack.
The post Mother of ex-FIRS boss, shot by armed robbers, to be buried January appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG