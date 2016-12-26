Mother of four delivers conjoined twins in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-EBONYI State for the first time in the history of its existence witnessed the delivery of a conjoined twins otherwise known as Siamese twins by a woman, Mrs. Agbo Josephine on 17th December, 2016.

Our reporter gathered that the woman is from Umuezeka Ngbo in Ohuaukwu local government area of the state.

The mother of four could not be delivered at a maternity in her village where she had registered for care.

When the delivery got complicated and the pregnancy was found to be multiple as the legs of the first twin had dropped, the maternity referred her to St. Theresa’s hospital Abakaliki where Dr. Chudi Egbuonu through Caesarean Section took delivery of the dead babies.

The medical doctor who managed the patient explained that the development can arise following the patient’s intake of harmful medication including herbal drugs especially during early pregnancy.

The post Mother of four delivers conjoined twins in Ebonyi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

