Highest grossing Nollywood movies of 2016 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Highest grossing Nollywood movies of 2016
Vanguard
Few days from now, we will bid farewell to 2016 and usher in 2017,with great expectations, yet the events that helped to shape the outgoing year will not be forgotten in a hurry. For the Nigerian movie industry, the year has not been short of surprise …
Motion Pictures with Chidumga A great film isn't defined by awards, box office success, festival screenings
NOLLYWOOD TRAVEL FESTIVAL MAKES DEBUT WITH TORONTO SHOWCASE
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG