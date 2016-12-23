Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Motorists warned against night journey – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Motorists warned against night journey
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday warned travellers to avoid night journey because of ongoing rehabilitation of roads. Mr Hyginus Umeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of …
FRSC warns against travelling at night during ChristmasGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.