Motorists warned against night journey – The Nation Newspaper
Motorists warned against night journey
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday warned travellers to avoid night journey because of ongoing rehabilitation of roads. Mr Hyginus Umeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of …
FRSC warns against travelling at night during Christmas
