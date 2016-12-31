Mourinho: An Ibrahimovic Injury Will Be Disastrous

Jose Mourinho has stated an injury to United talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic will spell disaster for the club.

The former Sweden international has been exceptional for the Red Devils, he has scored 12 goals in 17 epl appearances.

Mourinho has praised the former PSG man since his free transfer to the club and had more words of praise ahead of the match against Middlesbrough.

The manager also suggested Ibrahimovic has to work harder for his goals in England than the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have to do in LaLiga.

“A disaster,” Mourinho told reporters after being asked how bad an injury to Ibrahimovic would be.

“Obviously it would be a disaster, but that is football. [The goals he has scored] are not a surprise.

“In Spain, Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] have a lot of penalties to score. They are phenomenal players with lots of penalties to score goals.

“Here, Zlatan has 18 matches and one penalty. It is not so easy to score goals.”

Despite being concerned about what would happen should United lose Ibrahimovic, Mourinho does not plan to sign another striker in January.

“We are not going to do that,” he said.

“We have Zlatan, Rooney, Rashford and Martial, who can also be a number nine in a different style.

“We have a squad of 24 players. I know we have a lot of competitions to play but where is the striker to come here with that quality to play for United?

“Where is that striker, where the club can let him come?

“That is not something for the January market, it is probably something for the summer.”

