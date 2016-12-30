Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deadpool Tops List Of Most Torrented Films Of 2016 – Comicbook.com

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Comicbook.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Deadpool Tops List Of Most Torrented Films Of 2016
Comicbook.com
It's the time of the year when fans take time to look back at highlights from 2016, and there are plenty of special awards to give out. One film has found itself on a slew of coveted critics list this year thanks to its refreshing (and raunchy) humor
Movie roundup: Best and worst films of 2016CTV News
'Deadpool' is the Most Torrented Movie of 2016TorrentFreak
"Deadpool," "Captain America: Civil War," Batman vs Superman" Top 10 most pirated movies of 2016Pulse Nigeria
Techworm –360Nobs.com –Comic Book Movie (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.