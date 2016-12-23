Mr. Mavrodi, Leave President Buhari Out, I Will Provide All Your Answers!

Many people have challenged me on why I have been silent on MMM before now. The truth is I have not really been silent. I started to hear about MMM in Africa in the summer of 2016, around July/August. Most of the information I came across were news report about the collapse of MMM in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

I read this in the newspapers and social media. I then made sure that I immediately reposted all the warning articles I saw on social media on my official Facebook pages. Between August and September, I posted over 20 articles warning both Nigerians and Africans about the fraudulent activities of MMM in other countries. Since there was so much information in the media warning the people about the danger of this scheme, I did not see it necessary for me to set apart my precious time to write personal articles. There were more than enough warning signs for those who wanted to listen.

I however finally decided to create time out of my busy schedule and lend my voice to the countless number of those warning against MMM after I read the open letter that was addressed to the Nigerian government by the MMM founder Mr. Sergey Mavrodi. So why did I take that decision? Especially knowing that when I decide to do something, I don’t like to do a shallow job. I know it will cost me at least 40 hours of work. That is a full week’s working hours. For those who live in the Western world, they know what that means, but for me in particular, that is very expensive, bearing in mind all other activities I am already engaged in. I however decided to pay the price and write these series of eight articles, this being the third even though it is titled number 2, to warn my compatriots about the dangers of MMM. This is thanks to Mr. Mavrodi’s open letter.

In his letter I could see that Mr. Mavrodi wrote that letter as an exit strategy. For any analytically thinking person, it is evident that his letter was meant to play certain strategic roles, namely:

Mavrodi was trying to hypnotise his adherents so that, on one hand they will think of him as a caring master who is sincerely concerned about their wellbeing. This is FALSE. MMM’s chief scammer wanted to present the Nigerian government as the real scam instead of his organisation. This is a pure case of shifting blames. In my local language there is an adage that says “if the owner of the farm is not swift enough to catch the thief, the thief will turn around to accuse the owner of being the thief.” Mavrodi knew that his scheme, like all other pyramid schemes, was bound to fail. Hence he was giving himself a soft landing through that letter to say, if this fails, I am not the one to blame, but the Nigerian government. Mavrodi knows that at the rate at which MMM Nigeria was growing, too many people would be demanding for some of their money back during the Christmas/new year season. Meanwhile, not too many would be bringing in much money, which will automatically lead to an accelerated collapse of the whole scheme. So as a scammer that he is, he decided to protect himself and jump ship. One of the most annoying things he did in his letter was to actually point accusing fingers at the Nigerian government for failing to provide for their citizens, as if he had actually come to provide for them alternatively. Even though, yes, the Nigerian government has a lot of failings, but he has done absolutely nothing to contribute to the welfare of the people through his organisation. Mavrodi has only come to steal from these very people, yet blaming the government for his crime. Knowing that no serious government will engage him in a public debate, he decided to play out a spectacle by asking the Nigerian government questions to which he knows there won’t be answers. The goal is so that he could then turn around and tell his followers that, you see, your government could not answer the questions I asked them on your behalf. This is a master fraudster that must be exposed for who he is. Mavrodi, in his letter, allowed himself to treat a whole country – the largest Black Country in the world – as a laughing stock. This is the same old stereotypical way Europeans treated Africans, leading back to the colonial days.

“Stolen bread tastes sweet, but it turns to gravel in the mouth.” – Proverbs 20:17

As a Nigerian citizen who has lived in Russia for the past 30 years of my life, while studying and living among his people, I have distinguished myself in every possible manner. Intellectually, mentally, politically, etc. I sense that Mr. Mavrodi is trying to play on the intelligence of an entire country. As a Nigerian who lives in his country and studied with his people, becoming the very best in their University, where there were 16,000 other students from his country, I think I deserve a right to respond.

As a black man, who lives among his white European compatriots, and has been able to do what no one of the whole 300 million citizens of the former Soviet Union has done in building the largest evangelical church in Europe, I thought it right not to sit down here and keep quiet while a con artist throws a challenge at my country and at my president. Hence my title of this article “MR. MAVRODI, LEAVE PRESIDENT BUHARI OUT, I WILL PROVIDE ALL YOUR ANSWERS!”

I have taken it upon myself to provide answers to the questions he asked, one after the other. I intend to prove to him by answering his questions that he is indeed a fraud, and I only pray that my countrymen, especially those who have been deceived by him are listening.

“People with a style of denial and blaming are definitely on the list of unsafe people to avoid.” ― Henry Cloud.

ANSWERS TO MAVRODI’S QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS

Mavrodi: Do you want the MMM system to collapse and millions of people to suffer?

Adelaja: Hahahahahaha! Wow! Wow!! Wow!!! Did you just hear his question? Wow! What a philanthropist! What a humanitarian! Mr. Mavrodi, you make yourself a laughing stock by this question. You want to tell people that you care for the interest of millions of people in Nigeria? I know exactly what you think of the Nigerian people. You are thinking they are foolish monkeys down there, you have not even visited Nigeria to know what they look like. Even those who are promoting your fraudulent enterprise in the country, you will not even meet with them. I can guarantee that you have never met any Nigerian officially, because you don’t think they are good enough for you to even talk to. Now you are trying to tell me that you care for millions of Nigerians when you don’t care enough to meet with even your representatives. How will you care for millions when you don’t even care for one? Care for one first before you care for millions.

Listen “Mr. Charity”, you don’t care about anybody, not in Nigeria or in your country. You only care about your own agenda, your own image, and about your own pocket. You are not caring about Nigerians, you are caring about their millions of dollars that you can take away from the country. The millions you care about is not millions of people, but millions of their money.

Mavrodi: What will the Nigerian government say to a mother who does not have money to buy food for her baby if MMM is shut down by the government?

Adelaja: Thank God the government did not have to shut it down. We are now hearing news that MMM itself is freezing its own operations. Hello Mr. Mavrodi, the situation you were predicting in your letter is already here, and it was not caused by the government, but by you. The little money that mother had to feed her child she took it to your company and now she cannot get it back. You said you are the kind one, you came to help the country, help the lady whose money you took! There are already reports of people drinking pesticides and trying to commit suicide. Can you resolve that and stop people from committing suicide by returning their money to them? You don’t have to do charity to them. They are asking for their money back without interest and they will be happy.

Mavrodi: You Nigerian government don’t even pay wages to your people.

Adelaja: Hahaha Mr. Mavrodi, yes the Nigerian government doesn’t always pay wages to their people. Wow! You are so well informed. I am impressed by your vast knowledge of Nigeria’s situation. But the little wages the Nigerian government was able to pay her workers were enough for you to be attracted to Nigeria. Those little wages were even enough for you to build a whole company that was collecting these from them, howbeit in a fraudulent manner. So the best you can do for the Nigerian worker, my friend, is to return those little wages back to the people you collected them from, pack your load and close down your fraudulent company forever.

Mavrodi: MMM is the only means of livelihood for Nigerians who are in the MMM system.

Adelaja: Did you ever ask yourself how they lived before you came? Most of these people you are talking about are at least older than two years and your company in Nigeria is just a year old. Did you ever wonder how they ate and fed themselves and their families before you came into the country? You have only been here for just one year, and you are now claiming that your organisation is their only means of livelihood. Didn’t they eat before you came?

Hello Mr. Sergey, no serious government will ever have anything to do with you and I will dare to say no serious human being should even have anything to do with you either. Mr. Mavrodi, you are just a joke.

Mavrodi: You say MMM is a scam.

Adelaja: No no no, we didn’t say MMM is a scam, the whole world is saying MMM is a scam, even you said MMM is a scam. You were convicted and served prison time as a fraudster and a con artist. So why should you make it look as if it is the Nigerian government that is calling you a scam? You make it sound as if you are really not a scam, as if we are the ones who tagged you a scam. I have a video and here is the link where you yourself admit being a scam, and that your structure MMM is a pyramid scheme. (http://youtu.be/V5-HrluEFy4).

You said it here in video, translated in English. You know you are a scam, but you think people are foolish and you are treating them as foolish people who could be taken advantage of. Mr. Mavrodi you have video recordings where you said that, yes you are a con artist, but you build your business on people’s greed.

Thanks to my ability to understand and speak Russian language fluently, I personally listened to you in an interview in Russian language when you were saying this. According to you, this philosophy will survive, and MMM will live, as long as greed and lust for money is part of human nature. You said that there is nothing anybody can do in any country to stop your business, because people still want to have quick and easy money.

On your MMM website, you gave a clear warning to all the participants that they could lose their money and yet people still went ahead and got involved. You said you are not cheating or robbing anybody, because you are sincere enough to tell them exactly what you are doing. So you say, “I tell people what I am doing, they know they are involved in criminal acts, they know they are involved in pyramids, they know they are involved in frauds, so what am I doing wrong then?” People are intentionally getting involved in something they know is evil and could go catastrophic at any time. That is in your own words.

Mavrodi: MMM is only restoring social justice by taking money from the richer people to give to the poorer ones. Nothing gets out of the country.

Adelaja: Well, this fairytale can only be believed by those who you have brainwashed to join your Ponzi scheme. Unfortunately, some of them, even in Nigeria, keep on repeating this same mantra of yours, under the guise of MMM’s philosophy. Did you say nothing leaves the country? So what has happened to all the money that has presently not been paid back to those who brought their own money into your system? Why is it that they cannot get their money back if their money has not left the country? Why is it that these poor Nigerians who you want to help have to bring money, why don’t you give them money if you want to help them without them having to be deprived of their own money? Maybe you will tell us why the money has to be brought to your system, or as you say it, paid through your system. If you really want people to help each other, just tell them to help each other directly, without you being the middle man through whom all the money passes to get to others. Maybe you will tell us why your server is not based in Nigeria? Maybe you will tell us why the head office that is managing the Nigerian operation is in Dubai and the server in the Philippines.

Mavrodi: If you know what is right for your people, why is the life so bad in your country?

Adelaja: Yes, you are right Mr. Mavrodi, we know we have a lot of challenges and troubles in our country. Yes the standard of living of many of our people is poor. We however didn’t give you an invitation to come and make it worse! Despite how bad things are in our country, it is still good enough for you to come and harvest some of those fruits.

So thank you Mr. Mavrodi, your efforts are greatly appreciated. You have done the worst that any none human could do. You have made the lives of three million Nigerians worse than when you met them for which we are saying thank you, God bless you, and we pray that one day you will eventually meet your waterloo.

“There is no greater fraud than a promise not kept.” – Gaelic proverbs

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He is based in Kiev, Ukraine. He can be contacted at sundayadelajablog@gmail.com.

This piece was written by Sunday Adelaja. The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of 360Nobs.com.

