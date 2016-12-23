Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mr. Ranci – Street Eteela (Suspense Babani)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Here comes a monster hit “Street Eteela” from a young talented Nigerian Afro Pop/R&B singer, Mr Ranci. He is from the shackles of the Legendre singer popularly known as Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Mr Ranci is Unique and exceptionally different in his style of music. Street Eteela produced by another magic finger “Suspense Babani” Download, Listen […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.