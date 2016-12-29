Mrs Ortom donates to Agatu IDPs – Vanguard
Mrs Ortom donates to Agatu IDPs
MAKURDI—Over 345 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, and widows from Agatu Local Government Area have received food items, clothes and cash gifts from wife of the Benue State Governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom to celebrate the Yuletide. The gesture was …
