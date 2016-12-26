MTN paid N80b fine – Adebayo Shittu – Vanguard
Pulse Nigeria
MTN paid N80b fine – Adebayo Shittu
Vanguard
MTN Nigeria has paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards. The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said in Abuja that the company paid the sum as the first …
