MTN Pays N80 Billion of N330 Billion Fine to Federal Government

Telecoms giant MTN has paid the Federal Government N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on the network for failing to deactivate over five million unregistered SIM card. The network was initially fined $5.2 billion (N1.04 trillion) for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards but was later reduced to N330 billion. The Minister […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

