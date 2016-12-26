MTN pays N80bn of N330bn fine – FG – Guardian
Guardian
MTN pays N80bn of N330bn fine – FG
Guardian
The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards. Speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, the Minister of …
