MTN pays N80bn of N330bn fine – FG

The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards. Speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said that the company paid the sum for the first year. It will be recalled that MTN was initially fined 5.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

