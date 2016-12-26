MTN pays part of its N330B fine – Official – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

MTN pays part of its N330B fine – Official

Dec 26, 2016


MTN pays part of its N330B fine – Official
The Nigerian government has confirmed a part payment of fine slammed on one of Nigeria's telecommunications company MTN. The federal government said MTN paid N80 billion out of the N330 billion fine slammed on the company over violation of extant …

