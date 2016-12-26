MTN pays part of its N330B fine – Official – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
MTN pays part of its N330B fine – Official
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian government has confirmed a part payment of fine slammed on one of Nigeria's telecommunications company MTN. The federal government said MTN paid N80 billion out of the N330 billion fine slammed on the company over violation of extant …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG