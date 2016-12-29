Mum posts Facebook suicide note telling partner "you’ll never see your son again" before ‘killing herself and her baby’

A mum told her partner ‘you will never see your son again’ in a Facebook suicide note before killing herself and their one-year-old boy, it has been reported.

Sheri Shermeyer posted the lengthy note at around 11am on Boxing Day, writing: “All I can think about is leaving this world. Putting a gun in my mouth and leaving. Which is what is about to happen.”

Three hours later police in Pennsylvania, USA found the mum and child dead at her home in Shrewsbury Township.

The New York Daily News reports police confirmed Sheri was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and one-year-old John Shermeyer had been suffocated by his mother.



The chilling Facebook post, which appears to be directed at her child’s father, went on to detail the love she feels for her son as well as the challenges she’s faced “as a single parent in a 2 parent home.

Shermeyer, who married Tracy Alan Shermeyer in October 2014, appears to indirectly address her partner in the message.

“You will never see your son again. You don’t deserve to have a son, to have a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on? You are a nasty man. Sure you have a big heart and can be the most loving and caring person. But where had he gone? Where is the man that took me away from NC where I had a plan, where I was good being on my own? But as of late, you are hateful, ugly and downright mean. Don’t think you have? How about calling your son a pussy? Or a whinny ass little bitch? Telling him that he’s always going to be stuck up my ass? Call me names all you want, but leave him out of this. This is why you will never see him ever again.

So, you can have the single life back, that you throw in my face often; since you seemed to be so happy being a stumbling drunk. You can have all the pill popping, smoking and drinking you want. You can do all that without me and John. I hope that you sit there and drown all the good memories and love away. No wait; I hope you have to go to jail, so you have to be sober so you HAVE to remember, clear headed, all that you lost.

Why am I putting this on social media for all to see? Because this seems to be the only way you will listen or see it. Seems to piss you off when I put “something out there”. So here it is for all to see. You’re not so great a guy, you’re an asshole who deserves to be alone. Good bye, good riddance, wish I never wasted these past years with you. Hope I don’t see you in Hell.

Oh before I forget. Make sure you take mine and John’s life insurance and pay off my debts, that had ruined your credit. And go to Arizona and buy that house you have so badly been wanting to do. I told you I was NOT going with you if you were drinking and I meant what I said, just hate it had to end this way. Enjoy your miserable life. Thanks for saying goodbye when you left this morning.”

