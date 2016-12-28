Muma Gee’s Family Christmas Card Is Missing One Major Thing
Muma Gee posted her family’s 2016 Christmas photo on her facebook, and it features only the singer and her kids! She captioned her post; “Heart undivided, Love unending…. Christmas chilling with the fruits of my womb, in the city of Abuja. It’s a mother and children’s bond….Family ties forever!” But who else is missing from …
The post Muma Gee’s Family Christmas Card Is Missing One Major Thing appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG