Muma Gee’s Family Christmas Card Is Missing One Major Thing

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Muma Gee posted her family’s 2016 Christmas photo on her facebook, and it features only the singer and her kids! She captioned her post; “Heart undivided, Love unending…. Christmas chilling with the fruits of my womb, in the city of Abuja. It’s a mother and children’s bond….Family ties forever!” But who else is missing from …

