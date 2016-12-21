MURIC Alleges Assassination Attempt On Its Directors

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has alleged that there was an assassination attempt on its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, calling on relevant security agencies to come to its rescue.

A statement from the organisation and made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, said the home of Professor Akintola, was visited by four suspected gunmen on Sunday, December 18, 2016. The gunmen was alleged to have arrived around 6 pm, and wore native dresses and turbans to disguise themselves as Islamic scholars.

The statement added that, “The men who came in an old, grey Toyota car made spirited efforts to gain entrance into the house but were denied entry. They were told to dial Professor Akintola’s telephone number if indeed they knew him but they could not do so. Claiming that they had come to invite the professor to a conference, they left after promising to return the next day but nothing has been heard from them since. “

While suspecting that the latest incident was either an attempt to kidnap the renowned activist or to assassinate him, the organisation further stressed that, “Akintola is a special asset to Nigeria and the best this country can do for him is to give him maximum protection. We therefore appeal to the Inspector General of Police to ensure the safety of Professor Akintola and his household.”

It, therefore, called on Islamic scholars and the general public to be security conscious, saying, ‘under no circumstances should strangers be allowed into people’s homes.’

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

