Museveni appoints commission to probe land sector – New Vision

Museveni appoints commission to probe land sector
Many pundits believe that the commission which has been long in coming is a precursor to a complete overhaul of the legal regime pertaining to land in Uganda. Amongi 703×422. Lands minister Betty Amongi (left) and her deputies, Persis Namuganza and …
