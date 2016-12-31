MUSEVENI: I can confidently tell you that the future is bright

President Yoweri Museveni’s new year message

President Yoweri Museveni has said the country’s successes in 2016 will lay the foundation for a brighter 2017 and reassured Ugandans in a new year message that the peace secured so far will be maintained.

“Uganda has been at peace for the first time in 500 years, for many years now. Uganda will remain at peace. Nobody has the capacity to disturb this, however hard they might try,” Museveni said.

“Therefore, my dear Ugandans, I can confidently tell you that the future is bright,” he added.

He wished Ugandans a happy and prosperous New Year 2017, saying, “If we love one another, celebrate our diversity, resist division and stay united, we will achieve greatness. Let us all join hands and declare the New Year to be our year of prosperity. The year of building on the strong foundation we have laid to secure Uganda’s future.”

