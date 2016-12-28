MUSIC: 2nsky x Lex x Mark – Feel My Vibe
Crystal Music Entertainment’s finest artiste/producer 2nsky drops a new tune this yuletide alongside his colleagues Lex and Mark.
With a mix of dance and electronic music, the heavy sombre feeling is set to carry you away. Listen up to this new kind of music! Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: 2nsky x Lex x Mark – Feel My Vibe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG