MUSIC: 2nsky x Lex x Mark – Feel My Vibe

Crystal Music Entertainment’s finest artiste/producer 2nsky drops a new tune this yuletide alongside his colleagues Lex and Mark.

With a mix of dance and electronic music, the heavy sombre feeling is set to carry you away. Listen up to this new kind of music! Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Feel-My-Vibe.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: 2nsky x Lex x Mark – Feel My Vibe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

