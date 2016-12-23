MUSIC: Alan Harbiodinho Ft. Dr. Malinga, Wale Waves, Dre-sticks, Creddy F, G-Fresh & Klever Jay – Fakosi
In a bid to creating good music for its listeners & doing something exceptional, Music Critic/Strategist – Alan Harbiodinho has taken an outstanding step to further bridge the connection between Nigerian and South-African artistes – to show the world that we still have much more to offer from Africa.
Enlisting the service of a renowned South-African artiste, Dr. Malinga to join forces with talented music professionals in Nigeria with the likes of; Wale Waves, Dre-sticks, Creddy F, G-Fresh (Gabriel Afolayan) & Klever Jay, H! Entertainment is proud to present its creative head in the track christened “Fakosi”.
‘Fakosi’ which can simply be described in English as ‘Swag-up’, is an up-tempo beat song produced by Ace music producer/hit-maker, Puffy Tee, mixed/mastered by Dre-sticks.
The Hip Hop track will sure get you up on your feet-dancing with any choice of moves you choose to introduce to it. You will sure ruin your replay button on this. Hit it!
Enjoy!
