MUSIC: Beaty – Never Too Late

Fast rising artiste and producer ” Beaty” drops this Afrobeat themed dope tune titled ” Never Too Late”. It’s certainly a good way to set the tone for his emergence on the music scene in 2017. It’s produced by Eqiubeats. Enjoy and share and drop your comments.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Beaty-Never-Too-Late.mp3

