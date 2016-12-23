MUSIC: Bibi – Free

The 17 year Afro-soul singer who took the world by storm last July with her two singles ‘Jeje’ and ‘Endlessly’ has released yet another classic song you can best describe as an awesome masterpiece. Bibi has once again proven to the world with this new song that she’s right on her way to becoming Africa’s queen of Soul.

The combination of magic, talent and inspiration her voice emits is so breathtaking that you can’t deny she’s got an enormous future lying ahead of her in the music industry.Her new single ‘Free’ describes her passion

Her new single ‘Free’ describes her passion to live her life, in absolute freedom, and shatter everything limitation on her way to self-actualization.

Have you ever felt like you’re been held back by certain mental and social limitations? Do you think you could live a freer and more expressive life? This is the song to take you there! Just click play, then spread your wings and fly!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/BIBI-FREE.mp3

