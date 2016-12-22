MUSIC: Biger Ft. Spicer – Dem Party
Africa and Nigerians, will be experiencing a huge difference in a style of music and lyrics, as Nigerian/Ghana’s record label, Jah People entertainment front act “Biger” is set to drop a monster hit, entitled “Dem Party” which has a good featured from Ghana/Nigerian artiste “Spicer”.
A powerful sound that will keep you dancing through this great season of the celebrations, Dem Party is produced in Ghana by fast raising Ghana/Nigerian producer, Hasty Baba and mixed and mastered by Andy kay,
Download, listen and don’t forget to comment…
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Biger Ft. Spicer – Dem Party appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG