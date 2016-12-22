Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Biger Ft. Spicer – Dem Party

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Africa and Nigerians, will be experiencing a huge difference in a style of music and lyrics, as Nigerian/Ghana’s record label, Jah People entertainment front act “Biger” is set to drop a monster hit, entitled “Dem Party” which has a good featured from Ghana/Nigerian artiste “Spicer”.

A powerful sound that will keep you dancing through this great season of the celebrations, Dem Party is produced in Ghana by fast raising Ghana/Nigerian producer, Hasty Baba and mixed and mastered by Andy kay,

Download, listen and don't forget to comment…


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

