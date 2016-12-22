MUSIC: Chidinma Ubochi – Bless Me

​Chidinma ubochi , popularly known as sister chi is a Nigerian who hails from Imo state, Nigeria. She is a spiritually gifted woman in terms of gospel music.

Those who have been under her ministration can testify. Singing for her is life and the best offering she can offer to God. Praise on tamed i call this piece, enjoy it.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/ChidinmaUbochi-Bless-Me.mp3

