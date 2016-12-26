MUSIC: Da L.E.S ft. Gemini Major, Yanga & Efelow – Saucing

North God, Da L.E.S Gives a Christmas dabbing tune to sauce with the joyful Month. Here he returns with a new tune titled “Saucing” Which he featured Gemini Major, Yanga and Efelow.

The joint packs all the merry bounce you could ever need and has the boys dripping all the soy, chocolate or whatever equivalent of sauce you need to make your festive memorable.

Efelow sets the tone for the track with a very laid back opener before Da L.E.S takes over in the hook. Gemini comes through with a lively and very North life affirming contribution.

Loving Yanga’s Xhosa crooning in a way only he knows how to on the joint. Brief references of their come up are scattered in this heat to reiterate just how we’ve never seen such a cool looking come up from the guys featured on the track.

Enjoy below and have a wonderful Christmas Holiday!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Da-L.E.S-Saucing-feat.-Gemini-Major-Yanga-Efelow.mp3

