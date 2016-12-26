MUSIC: Dezzy – Naughty (Prod. Trendz)
We can confidently say Ed State born DEZZY has spent his whole (music) life listening to Dancehall songs…
His latest offering dubbed NAUGHTY, is a concrete evidence. All we can say is Godspeed to “DEZZY” as he embarks on a the journey of putting out nothing but outstanding Good Music.
Forget the hype and all that just listen to Wait For Me by DEZZY below:
Download & Enjoy…
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Dezzy – Naughty (Prod. Trendz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG