MUSIC: Dj 2Fresh x Lil Prince Ameen – Serious Problem

Golden Prince Productions presents Dj “2FresH” with his debut musical offering ‘SERIOUS PROBLEM’ which features Lil’ Prince Ameen.

These young Dj started off professionally in the year 2013 under the watchful eyes of Dj 24 who is one of the veteran dj around amuwo lagos.

He has since then been waxing stronger and has now become a household name within Festac town where he resides and beyond.

‘Serious Problem’ was produced by G-Maks.

Download & Enjoy…

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Dj_2Fresh_x_Lil_Prince_Ameen_-_Serious_Problem.mp3

